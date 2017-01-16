WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five dead in shooting at nightclub in Mexico
At least a dozen people are injured in the attack at a nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort.
Five dead in shooting at nightclub in Mexico
A man looks through a fence of the Blue Parrot nightclub after a gunman opened fire early Monday outside the venue, killing several people and injuring others during BPM Electronic Music Festival, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico January 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

Five people were killed and at least 12 wounded on Monday when a shooter opened fire at a nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort during a local music festival, state officials said.

Quintana Roo State Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said the incident began when a person entered the Blue Parrot nightclub armed about 3:00 am on Monday morning.

Pech added that at least a dozen people were also injured. The state government said in a statement that one person was in grave condition. Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

Videos purportedly shot at the scene shown on television and social media appear to show dancers ducking for cover and running out on the streets to safety.

"This is a very, very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected," Scottish DJ Jackmaster, who was performing at the BPM Festival, said on Twitter.

The festival, which was entering its 10th year, has grown to be one of the biggest electronic music events in the world, with top DJs flying in every January to play the clubs of Playa del Carmen along Mexico's Caribbean coast.

TRT World has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us