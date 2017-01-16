Barack Obama became America's first black president in 2008.

There were great expectations that under his leadership, race relations in the US would take a leap forward.

However, eight years on, there's confusion over how much has been achieved.

Some even think race relations have deteriorated.

Hillary Clinton's failure to mobilise black voters in the last election could be a reflection of that disappointment.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood looks back at Obama on the issue of race.