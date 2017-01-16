A Terror attack targeting police has claimed the lives of four police officers and injured two more in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province's Sur district on Monday.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that the attack took place near Dicle University campus after explosives planted by PKK terrorists blew up as a police vehicle was passing by.

The injured officers have been rushed to Dicle University Hospital for treatment.

Police are conducting an investigation at the scene of the attack.

In an another explosion in Turkey's Sirnak province, a previously placed improvised explosive device blew up injuring five people.

Device blew up when a digger used by workers repairing a water facility made contact with it. The people were taken to the hospital for treatment and their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.