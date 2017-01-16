Thousands of people took to the streets in Tamil Nadu in South India on Monday protesting a ban on Jallikattu, the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

In Jallikattu, a running bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants then attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible trying to bring the bull to a stop.

Police were deployed in large numbers after several organisations vowed to violate the ban which was placed in 2014 by India's top court.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more details.