It's been a year since Iran fully implemented its commitments under a nuclear deal.

In return, the United States, European Union and United Nations began to roll back nuclear-related sanctions, helping to boost Iran's economy.

But other sanctions remain.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday said his country will not renegotiate the deal with world powers, even if it faces new US sanctions after Donald Trump becomes president.

Trump, who will take office on Friday, has threatened to either scrap the agreement, which curbs Iran's nuclear program and lifts sanctions against it, or seek a better deal.

"We and many analysts believe that the (agreement) is consolidated. The new US administration will not be able to abandon it," Araqchi told a news conference in Tehran.

"Nuclear talks with America are over and we have nothing else to discuss. It's quite likely that the US Congress or the next administration will act against Iran and imposes new sanctions."

Under Iran's agreement with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, most UN sanctions were lifted a year ago.

But Iran is still subject to a UN arms embargo and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the nuclear agreement.

