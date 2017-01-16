WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran nuclear deal might crack under Trump
It has been a year since Iran fully implemented its commitments under a nuclear deal. In return, the US, EU and UN began to roll back nuclear-related sanctions, helping to boost Iran's economy. But other sanctions remain.
Iran nuclear deal might crack under Trump
US Secretary of State John Kerry (L), US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz (2nd L), Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) ahead of a meeting in Switzerland on March 26, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

It's been a year since Iran fully implemented its commitments under a nuclear deal.

In return, the United States, European Union and United Nations began to roll back nuclear-related sanctions, helping to boost Iran's economy.

But other sanctions remain.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday said his country will not renegotiate the deal with world powers, even if it faces new US sanctions after Donald Trump becomes president.

Trump, who will take office on Friday, has threatened to either scrap the agreement, which curbs Iran's nuclear program and lifts sanctions against it, or seek a better deal.

"We and many analysts believe that the (agreement) is consolidated. The new US administration will not be able to abandon it," Araqchi told a news conference in Tehran.

"Nuclear talks with America are over and we have nothing else to discuss. It's quite likely that the US Congress or the next administration will act against Iran and imposes new sanctions."

Under Iran's agreement with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, most UN sanctions were lifted a year ago.

But Iran is still subject to a UN arms embargo and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the nuclear agreement.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us