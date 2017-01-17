British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday laid out the principles that will guide her government's approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

She said the United Kingdom wanted to take back control of its borders and its laws by leaving the EU's single market. But she insisted that the two would remain close partners.

The UK is set to become the first country to leave the EU - and is trying to negotiate the best possible terms.

The European Union was 28 states committed to the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within its various jurisdictions. Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, reducing that number to 27.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

Highlights of May's speech