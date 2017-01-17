WORLD
British PM lays out plans for post-Brexit UK
Theresa May says the United Kingdom wants to take back control of its borders and its laws by leaving the EU's single market. She insists that the two would remain close partners.
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in London on the government's plans for Brexit. (January 17, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday laid out the principles that will guide her government's approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

She said the United Kingdom wanted to take back control of its borders and its laws by leaving the EU's single market. But she insisted that the two would remain close partners.

The UK is set to become the first country to leave the EU - and is trying to negotiate the best possible terms.

The European Union was 28 states committed to the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within its various jurisdictions. Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, reducing that number to 27.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

Highlights of May's speech

  • Brexit must mean control of immigrants

  • UK will leave the single market but will pursue greatest possible access to single market

  • Will not seek partial or associate membership in the EU

  • Will no longer contribute huge sums to EU budget

  • UK does not want EU to ravel

  • Punitive deal for UK would be self-harm for UK

  • No deal better than bad deal

  • Want tariff-free trade with Europe

  • No new barriers to trade

  • EU nationals will still be welcome

  • Guaranteeing rights of EU citizens and UK and vice versa

  • UK will continue to keep Europe safe

  • UK troops in eastern Europe will continue to do their duties

  • Common travel area with Ireland an important priority

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
