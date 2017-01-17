TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says Istanbul nightclub attacker was "well-trained"
Police identified the suspect as Abdulgadir Masharipov, who is believed to be responsible for killing 39 people at Reina nightclub in Istanbul.
Turkey says Istanbul nightclub attacker was "well-trained"
Turkish police released selfie footage of the alleged Istanbul nightclub shooter. The video is believed to have been taken in November and show the man walking around the city's popular Taksim Square. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

Suspected Reina nightclub gunman Abdulgadir Masharipov, who shot dead 39 people on New Year's Day, was arrested by Turkish security forces late Monday night.

Turkish media has reported that the suspect was nabbed in an apartment in Istanbul's Esenyurt district with his four-year-old son, another Daesh terrorist and three women from Egypt, Somalia and Senegal.

Police also found two pistols, mobile phone SIM cards, and $197,000 in cash at the apartment.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said the suspect received training in Afghanistan and was a "well-trained terrorist."

Sahin also added that Masharipov entered Turkey illegally in January 2016 and thanked the Turkish security forces who had gone through 7,200 hours of CCTV footage to capture the suspect.

For more on the suspect, TRT World's Soraya Lennie is at the apartment where he was captured.

The suspect, who appeared to have repeatedly changed addresses before and after the attack, is being questioned at Istanbul police headquarters.

About 50 people have been detained in raids on 152 addresses since the shooting.

TRT World's Zeina Awad is at the police station in Istanbul, where the suspect is being held.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to the arrest of the suspect, saying it shows the justice system at work.

"Nobody in this country can get away with their crimes. Anyone who committed a crime will be held accountable within the rule of law. The arrest of the perpetrator of the Ortakoy massacre is another example of that. I would like to congratulate our security forces and those others who has participated in this very successful operation," Erdogan added.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, who is also the government spokesman, commented on the arrest saying, "Our war with terror and the powers behind it will continue to the end."

Kurtulmus, during an interview with Turkish broadcaster, A Haber, also said, "It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation's act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act."

TRT World's Francis Collings brings us the last minute updates from Istanbul.​

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us