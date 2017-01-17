WORLD
Idlib now a refuge for people fleeing Aleppo
Around 40,000 people, including opposition fighters, were forced to leave after the Syrian regime took over the second-largest city.
Many fear the Syrian regime will carry out a massive assault on Idlib to weaken the opposition. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

The rebel-held province of Idlib in Syria has turned into a refuge of sorts for people who oppose the Syrian regime.

After Aleppo fell to the regime in December 2016, 40,000 people, including opposition fighters, were forced to leave the city. Most of them made their way to Idlib.

Mustafa al-Sarut who used to be a cameraman in eastern Aleppo is among those who left for Idlib. Sarut has filmed much of the fighting over the past five years

"It is a sectarian displacement by the Syrian regime, Hezbollah and Iranian militants. They have deported many Aleppo residents," he said.

However, residents worry even Idlib is not safe anymore.

TRT World's James Champion has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
