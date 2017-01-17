The rebel-held province of Idlib in Syria has turned into a refuge of sorts for people who oppose the Syrian regime.

After Aleppo fell to the regime in December 2016, 40,000 people, including opposition fighters, were forced to leave the city. Most of them made their way to Idlib.

Mustafa al-Sarut who used to be a cameraman in eastern Aleppo is among those who left for Idlib. Sarut has filmed much of the fighting over the past five years

"It is a sectarian displacement by the Syrian regime, Hezbollah and Iranian militants. They have deported many Aleppo residents," he said.

However, residents worry even Idlib is not safe anymore.

TRT World's James Champion has more.