Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories were a key focus of the recent Paris peace conference and the subject of a UN resolution last December.

According to the United Nations and international law, Israel's programme to build on occupied Palestinian land is illegal. But the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu rejects that stance.

Some Israelis claim a right to settlements on Palestinian territories, saying the lands are historically Samaria and Judea.

lolo ap Dafydd has this story from Amona, a settlement in the occupied territories.