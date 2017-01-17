WORLD
Americans unnerved by plans to repeal Obamacare
One of the biggest objectives of the new Republican administration is to repeal the outgoing president's signature healthcare programme.
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

As a Republican administration prepares to take over in the US, one of its biggest objectives is to repeal "Obamacare."

It is outgoing President Barack Obama's signature healthcare programme.

Its official title is the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. It's commonly called the Affordable Care Act, but was quickly nicknamed Obamacare. It aims to provide health insurance to economically disadvantaged people and expand coverage for others.

Republicans have long sought to dismantle Obamacare, insisting it is unworkable and expensive.

But they face a dilemma over how to provide health insurance for the millions of Americans who now rely on Obamacare and could lose their coverage.

TRT World'sColin Campbell reports from Washington DC.

