UN says death toll in Yemen's war surpasses 10,000
The UN's humanitarian affairs office says the death toll estimate is conservative.
The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

The fighting between Saudi-led coalition forces and Iran-backed Houthi militias has killed at least 10,000 people in Yemen, the United Nations said on Monday.

The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014, and escalated after the Saudi-led coalition's military intervention in 2015. The war has ruined Yemen's economy and caused mass food shortages.

The UN says 10 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and about 2.2 million children need urgent care.

TRT World spoke to Laura Silvia Battaglia, a journalist based in Yemen's capital Sanaa, about the situation.

