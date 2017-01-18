WORLD
PM says in Brexit speech Britain will quit EU single market
Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will seek the greatest possible access to European markets but added that the aim is to establish free trade deals with countries beyond Europe.
Theresa May laid out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in her decisive speech regarding "Brexit" on Tuesday, said her country will pull out of the EU single market when it quits the European Union as it pursues the plan to exit the bloc following last year's vote.

May set out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan.

She promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.

TRT World 's Sarah Morice reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
