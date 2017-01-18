WORLD
2 MIN READ
Arab-Israeli and policeman killed in demolition dispute in Israel
Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they consider illegal. But Bedouins say it is nearly impossible to obtain building permits as Israel has long denied them public services.
Arab-Israeli and policeman killed in demolition dispute in Israel
The international community has constantly criticised Israel for using excessive force. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

Police said an Arab-Israeli man rammed his car into a group of officers on Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel over an operation to demolish illegally built homes.

Residents in Umm Heiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert, disputed the police narrative. They said the driver was heading to the scene to talk with authorities in an attempt to halt the demolitions.

The policeman was identified as 34-year-old Erez Levi, and the driver as Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan.

Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they consider illegal.

Bedouins, nomadic tribes that have wandered across the Middle East from biblical times, say building permits are nearly impossible to obtain because Jewish Israelis are given preferential treatment.

Israel's settlement policy blocks peace in the region

Israel has built scores of settlements in the West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state. This has caused anger and violence in the region.

The UN and international law considers settlement construction on Palestinian lands illegal.

Since October 2015, 37 Israelis and 233 Palestinians have been killed in violence in Israel, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the Occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has this story of how Israel's settlement policy affects both sides.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us