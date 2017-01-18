The head of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Wednesday his troops had retaken nearly all of eastern Mosul from Daesh.

Lieutenant General Talib al-Sheghati told reporters in Mosul that the CTS had taken control of the eastern bank of the Tigris River.

Iraqi troops are now on the eastern bank of the Tigris River which splits the city to east and west.

Iraqi army units are also fighting Daesh militants in a number of Mosul's northeastern districts where the militants remain holed up, the military said.

Daesh seized Mosul in 2014; it is Iraq's second largest city.

The Iraqi army began the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and made rapid advances, but their progress was slowed as they entered the city by Daesh suicide bombers and snipers.

