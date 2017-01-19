An avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy, leaving at least 30 people missing, authorities said Thursday.

Local media quoting rescue services reported there were fatalities when the avalanche buried the hotel.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police that were trying to reach the hotel, was quoted as saying.

Up to 30 people, including guests and staff, were believed to be at the Hotel Rigopiano on the lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.

SkyTG24 television said some of the dead were found inside the hotel in the central Abruzzo region.