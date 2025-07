The United States is preparing to swear in Donald Trump as its 45th president while the country's comedians and satirists are rubbing their hands with anxious glee.

The president-elect has of course already provided a rich stream of material for entertainers and commentators alike.

But now the new comedy must reflect on an unpredictable president in uncertain times.

TRT World'sDavid Foster met a group of young performers in President Obama's hometown of Chicago.