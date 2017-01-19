WORLD
Train arrives in UK from China using Silk Road
Leaders from both countries say the project is an important milestone to increase trade between Europe and Asia.
The first freight train to travel from China to Britain arrives at a welcoming ceremony to mark the inaugural trip at Barking Intermodal Terminal near London, Britain January 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

The first freight train from Beijing to London has completed its journey along a modern-day Silk Road.

Leaders from both countries said the project is an important milestone to increase trade between Europe and Asia.

The train took 18 days to cover the 12,000 kilometre intercontinental journey passing through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France before entering Britain through the Channel Tunnel.

Cargo in the 24 containers included clothing and other retail goods.

The train left on January 1 from the industrial city of Jiwu.

China, the world's top trading nation, in 2013 announced a new Silk Route to strengthen trade ties throughout Asia, Russia and Europe.

Rail is cheaper than air travel and faster than sea travel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
