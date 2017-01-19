Manchester United is once again the richest football club in the world.

They are at the top of Deloitte's Football Money League for the first time in 11 years.

The League measures a club's earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources.

Man United came out on top with a record revenue of $734 million for the 2015 to 2016 season.

Reigning English Premier League champions Leicester City were 20th on the table with a revenue of $183 million.

Overall, the 20 highest earning clubs generated $7.8 billion which is up 12 percent from the previous year.

TRT World's Business reporter Azhar Sukri reports.

Deloitte's Football Money League 2017

Manchester United - $734 million FC Barcelona - $661.6 million Real Madrid - $661.5 million Bayern Munich - $631 million Manchester City - $560 million Paris Saint-Germain - $555 million Arsenal - $499million Chelsea - $476 million Liverpool - $429 million Juventus - $363 million Borussia Dortmund - $302 million Tottenham Hotspur - $297 million Atlético de Madrid - $243 million Shalke 04 - $238 million AS Roma - $232 million AC Milan - $227 million FC Zenit St. Petersburg - $208 million West Ham United - $204 million Internazionale - $190 million Leicester - $183 million

Rate at time of publication: €1,00 = $1,06

Click here to read the full report.