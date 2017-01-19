The debate over sex-based brain categories has potentially become moot, because a team of scientists in America found that there are no substantial brain differences between the two sexes.

Scientists have examined the amygdala, a crucial part of the brain responsible for instincts, emotional sensibility, social behaviour and survival, and have revealed that it is the same size in men and women.

"There is no categorically 'male brain' or 'female brain,' and much more overlap than difference between genders for nearly all brain measures," the researchers concluded.

TRT World's science reporter Sourav Roy has more.