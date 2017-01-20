Bringing back jobs

Trump's win can be attributed to support from unemployed Americans who lost jobs because companies have moved production abroad.

"One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers who were left behind," he said amid cheers from the crowd gathered at Capitol Hill on Friday.

The new president has threatened to impose a 35 percent tax on American companies that move production abroad and import goods back to the US.

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."

"The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world. But that is the past, now we are looking to the future," he said.

Great Schools

The president has earmarked education as another area that needs improvement.

"An education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge," Trump said of the current system.

"Americans want great schools."

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would increase federal spending on "school choice" by $20 billion.

The programme funds less privileged children who want to attend private and charter institutions.

More roads, tunnels and airports

Improving infrastructure was a key element in the campaign, with Trump vowing to spend around $1 trillion on building highways and bridges. This was one of the few areas where Democrats agreed with Trump.

"We will get our people off welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour."

The US has "spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay."

Safer at home

Trump said more money should be spent on internal security and less on military aid to foreign countries.

"We've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own…subsidised the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military."

Fighting radical Islamic terror

The new commander-in-chief of the US armed forces prioritised fighting "Islamic terrorism."

"We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth."