Anti-Trump protesters in New York and Washington DC marched against US President-elect Donald Trump, the night before his inauguration.

Thousands of people turned out in New York for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Politicians, activists and celebrities were among the protesters, including Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin, who trotted out the Trump parody he performs on ''Saturday Night Live.''

Also, protesters took to the streets of Washington DC outside the venue for the so-called "Deploraball," an inauguration party where Trump supporters celebrated his election to the White House.

Demonstrators chanted "No Trump! No KKK, no fascist USA!" Police arrested one anti-Trump protester.

"People shouldn't get mad over people showing their grief," said a Trump supporter. But an anti-Trump demonstrator said she feared the incoming president would turn "the American government into reality TV."

TRT World'sNick Harper in New York has more on the protests.