Brazil judge handling graft probe killed in plane crash
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki was killed in a plane crash on Thursday. Four people were on board the small plane that went down off the coast of Paraty.
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Teori Zavascki arrives to attend a session in Brasilia, March 11, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki was killed in a plane crash on Thursday, raising questions about who will take over his investigation into dozens of politicians in the country's biggest ever corruption scandal.

The Supreme Court judge was in the small plane when it went down in heavy rain off the coast of Paraty - 250 kilometres south of Rio de Janeiro. Four people were on board, but only three bodies have been found.

Zavascki's investigation into corruption at the state oil company Petrobras has shaken Brazilian politics in recent years - with dozens of politicians arrested.

Sam Cowie has more from Sao Paulo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
