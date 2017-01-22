At least 32 people were killed and 50 others injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern India on Saturday night.

Nine coaches of the express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments," said local Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

No evidence of sabotage has been detected, Rao said, adding the cause of the derailment appeared to be a technical fault.

Rescue operations were under way and coaches that had not derailed had been towed from the scene.

TRT World'sRadhika Bajaj gives more details from Mumbai.

India's state railways, built during British colonial rule, have a poor safety record. It is mainly the result of decades of underinvestment and a priority on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers, who use the network every day.

In the last serious accident, 150 people died when a train derailed late last year in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.