WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 32 dead and 50 injured as train derails in India
Nine coaches of the express train, en route to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur, derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The cause of derailment appears to be a technical fault, said police.
This video frame grab taken and provided by NNIS TV on January 22, 2017 shows people and rescuers looking for victims from a derailed train in Kuneru, southeast India. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and 50 others injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern India on Saturday night.

Nine coaches of the express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments," said local Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

No evidence of sabotage has been detected, Rao said, adding the cause of the derailment appeared to be a technical fault.

Rescue operations were under way and coaches that had not derailed had been towed from the scene.

TRT World'sRadhika Bajaj gives more details from Mumbai.

India's state railways, built during British colonial rule, have a poor safety record. It is mainly the result of decades of underinvestment and a priority on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers, who use the network every day.

In the last serious accident, 150 people died when a train derailed late last year in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

SOURCE:TRT World
