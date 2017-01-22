WORLD
1 MIN READ
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Jammeh's departure ends a political crisis that erupted on his refusal to step down following last month's election defeat.
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh boards a private jet before departing Banjul airport, Gambia January 21, 2017 into exile. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday handed over power to President Adama Barrow.

Residents in Banjul took to the streets to celebrate his departure. But not everyone was happy with Jammeh's decision to leave.

The veteran ruler's supporters cried as their leader left the country. They still believe he was the best man for the job.

Yahya Jammeh lost presidential elections but ignored multiple deadlines to quit, even as West African armies entered the country to support new leader Adama Barrow.

He ruled Gambia for more than two decades.

TRT World'sBen Said gives more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us