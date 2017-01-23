In the US capital, Washington DC, the streets were a sea of pink, as half a million people showed their dissatisfaction with their new president, Donald Trump. They gathered to protest the rhetoric of misogyny and racism that were rampant over the course of the election season.

Others spoke out on issues like abortion. "Roe v Wade" refers to a Supreme Court ruling that said banning abortion is unconstitutional.

Some in other countries used the international platform to draw attention to local issues.

A movement called #IWillGoOut, spurred by several sexual assaults in Bangalore, India's tech hub, on New Year's Eve organised protests in 30 cities across the nation.

Protesters in Kenya also used the platform to make their voices heard on climate change. Trump is a vocal critic of climate change. Shortly after his inauguration, the White House released a statement saying the new administration is "committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan."

A representative from the Kosovo Women's Network, Adelina Berisha, told Balkans news network BIRN that "Our message for President Donald Trump but also for our leaders is to respect women's rights and other marginalised group's as human rights and to punish sexist language."

Over the border in Mexico, protesters denounced Trump's call to build a wall separating the US from Mexico in an effort to stop what he says is illegal immigration.

Women in Erbil, Iraq, protested "to support all girls, women, widows especially IDPs (internally displaced people) who are fighting the bad economical crises," the organisers said. The war in Iraq has displaced thousands in their own country.

Australian cities such as Melbourne and Sydney expressed their dissatisfaction with the rhetoric around Trump's presidency. "We're marching to protest the hate speech, the hateful rhetoric, the misogyny, the bigotry, the xenophobia and we want to present a united voice with women around the globe," organiser Mindy Freiband said.

Women in the capital of Accra, Ghana, in West Africa, protested outside the US Embassy, calling for diversity and equality.

Hundreds gathered outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, protesting against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism as well as for more freedoms for the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer) community.