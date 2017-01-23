WORLD
Erdogan begins five-day east Africa tour
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey intends to establish embassies in all African countries. He started this tour in Tanzania, after which he heads to Mozambique, then Madagascar.
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa welcomed the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on January 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tanzania on Sunday for a two-day official visit. He is expected to meet with his counterpart John Magufuli and other local officials.

Erdogan was welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) by Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, and Yasemin Eralp, the Turkish ambassador to Tanzania.

The official visit is part of Erdogan's five-day East Africa tour. He will visit Mozambique on January 23-24 and Madagascar on January 24-25.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah has this update from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
