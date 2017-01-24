WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines
The US president also signed an action to expedite environmental review and approval of high-priority infrastructure projects that he hopes to get moving as part of his drive to rebuild airports, roads and bridges.
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington January 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive actions to accelerate the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects and to decree that American steel should be used for pipelines built in the United States.

Trump also signed an action to expedite environmental review and approval of high-priority infrastructure projects that he hopes to get moving as part of his drive to rebuild US airports, roads and bridges.

Trump told reporters that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone XL project. "And if they like we will see if we can get that pipeline built - a lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs, great construction jobs."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse gives more details.

Trump said his order on pipelines "will put a lot of steelworkers back to work."

"We are very insistent that if we are going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be built in the United States," he said.

Trump meets Senate leaders on Supreme Court pick

President Trump also planned to meet with Senate leaders, later during the day, to discuss his nominee to serve on the US Supreme Court and said he planned to announce his choice next week.

Trump's nominee will fill the vacancy left on the nine-seat court following the death of long-serving conservative Justice Antonin Scalia on February 13, 2016, at age 79. The lifetime appointment as a Supreme Court justice requires Senate confirmation.

SOURCE:Reuters
