WORLD
4 MIN READ
Foreign powers back Syria truce deal
Rebel groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner accuse the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group of launching a surprise attack on their positions west of Aleppo.
Foreign powers back Syria truce deal
UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference following Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, January 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Russia and regional powers Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria's warring parties on Tuesday and agreed to monitor its compliance, but on the ground rebels faced continued fighting on two fronts which could undermine the deal.

After two days of deliberations in Astana, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said the powers had agreed in a final communique to establish a system "to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the ceasefire."

While welcoming the text, the Syrian regime's chief negotiator Bashar Jaafari said an offensive against rebels west of Damascus would carry on. Rebels say it is a major violation of the ceasefire that took effect on December 30.

Opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush in turn said he had reservations about the text which according to him legitimised Iran's "bloodletting" in Syria and did not address the role of Iran-backed militias fighting rebels.

The three foreign powers also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations to be held in Geneva on February 8.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah adds more from Astana.

Syrian rebels battle Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in northern Syria

In northwest Syria, heavy fighting erupted between the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group and Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions who were represented at the Astana talks. The clashes threaten to further weaken the opposition to Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad in its biggest territorial stronghold.

Rebel groups fighting under the FSA banner accused Jabhat Fateh al-Sham of launching a surprise attack on their positions west of Aleppo.

Fateh al-Sham could not immediately be reached for comment. The group was previously known as the Nusra Front, a name it changed after announcing it was cutting ties with Al Qaeda last year.

FSA officials said the attack targeted FSA groups in areas west of Aleppo and the adjacent province of Idlib, which is controlled by an array of rebel factions, including Fateh al-Sham.

One FSA commander said that in response "a comprehensive war" was now underway against Fateh al-Sham.

Long-standing tensions between Fateh al-Sham and more moderate rebels, a number of them backed by Turkey and other states that have opposed Assad, have surfaced again since regime forces helped by Russian air power and Iranian-backed militias drove the rebels out of Aleppo last month.

Fateh al-Sham is not covered by the truce between the regime and rebels brokered by Russia and Turkey. The aim of the meeting in Astana, organised by Russia, Turkey and Iran, is to shore up the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us