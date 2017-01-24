WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three detained in Sweden on suspicion of broadcasting rape on Facebook
The broadcast is the latest graphic video to bring into focus the complex ethical and policy issues faced by Facebook Live and others.
Three detained in Sweden on suspicion of broadcasting rape on Facebook
On its website, Facebook says it will &quot;remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of raping a woman in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook, police said.

The apparent gang-rape on Sunday took place in Uppsala, about an hour north of the capital, Stockholm, and has shocked the Nordic country.

"This rape was broadcasted live in a Facebook group," police said in a statement.

Several viewers of the live broadcast reported the rape, according to the statement. Police swooped on an apartment in the city and detained three men born between 1992 and 1998. They also found a woman.

The alleged victim was born in 1986, police said.

The broadcast is the latest graphic video to bring into focus the complex ethical and policy issues faced by Facebook Live and others.

Facebook live allows anyone to broadcast a video directly from their smartphone. But while traditional TV broadcasters are subject to regulations, internet streaming services do not face the same restrictions and enforce their own terms of service.

Local media reported that the video had been removed and police were appealing for anyone who has a copy of the film to hand it over.

On its website, Facebook says it will "remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us