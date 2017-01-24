POLITICS
Zuckerberg charity buys AI startup Meta for disease eradication
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative says it will make scientific information absolutely free and available to everybody.
Zuckerberg and his doctor wife, Priscilla Chan, in September pledged three billion dollars over the next decade to help banish or manage all disease. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

A charitable foundation backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan said on Monday that it has bought the Canadian research platform Meta as part of a mission to eradicate disease.

Meta uses artificial intelligence to quickly read and comprehend scientific papers and then provide insights to researchers. Scientists say it will bring a massive shift in the democratisation of knowledge.

Meta capabilities will be unified in a tool that will be made available to scientists for free.

TRT World 's Sourav Roy has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
