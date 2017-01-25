Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday had talks with Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi in a bid to deepen economic cooperation.

Erdogan told his Mozambican counterpart that Turkey was ready to share its experience and know-how in many sectors​.

"We are ready to share our experience in these areas with our African brothers," Erdogan said. "I think we should do this on a win-win basis."

The two sides signed six agreements to boost trade, investment and tourism. The agreements could raise bilateral trade from $100 million to $500 million annually. The deals included one to remove travel visas between the two countries.

President Erdogan began his five-day east Africa tour with Tanzania on January 22. The aim of the three-country tour which ends in Madagascar is to improve trade relations between Turkey and these east African countries.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah is following the president and spoke with Turkish businessmen who hope to benefit from the deals.