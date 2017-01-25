Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would act rapidly on a constitutional bill that will strengthen the presidency if approved in a nationwide referendum.

Parliament passed the 18-article constitutional reform bill on Saturday. Erdogan must approve the bill before it can go to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held in April. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) will announce the exact date this week, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

African visit

Erdogan made the comments at news conference in Madagascar. He is currently on a three-country trip to Africa aimed at deepening relationships on the continent. Madagascar is his third and last stop.

During his speech he also said that he and Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina had discussed how relations between the two countries could be further developed and signed several cooperation agreements.

The president stressed that Turkey does not have a colonialist vision in its approach to Africa. He said Turkey's aim is a win-win deal with African nations in every field.