TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan will act rapidly on constitutional reform bill
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will ratify without delay the constitutional amendment bill forwarded by parliament. The president must approve the package before it goes to a referendum.
Erdogan will act rapidly on constitutional reform bill
Erdogan's comments came during a news conference held with Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina in Antananarivo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would act rapidly on a constitutional bill that will strengthen the presidency if approved in a nationwide referendum.

Parliament passed the 18-article constitutional reform bill on Saturday. Erdogan must approve the bill before it can go to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held in April. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) will announce the exact date this week, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

African visit

Erdogan made the comments at news conference in Madagascar. He is currently on a three-country trip to Africa aimed at deepening relationships on the continent. Madagascar is his third and last stop.

During his speech he also said that he and Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina had discussed how relations between the two countries could be further developed and signed several cooperation agreements.

The president stressed that Turkey does not have a colonialist vision in its approach to Africa. He said Turkey's aim is a win-win deal with African nations in every field.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us