German police accused of racial profiling
Police in Cologne tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.
While racial profiling is against German police policy, it's unclear if it's illegal. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Police in the German city of Cologne were criticised recently for using tactics that appeared to single out people based on their race.

Police in the city tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.

Police Chief Juergen Mathies later said he regretted using the term, which many people consider an ethnic slur. But he added that the methods were justified based on crimes the previous year when as many as 1,000 women were sexually assaulted in the Cologne city centre on New Year's Eve. Most of the perpetrators were believed to be immigrants from North Africa.

TRT World 's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
