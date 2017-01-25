A state of emergency has been declared in several regions of Chile, due to the worst forest fires in decades. An area of land twice the size of New York City has now been destroyed.

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-dry conditions.

At least four people have died and another three were injured fighting the wildfires over the past week, authorities said.

Ben Tornquist reports.