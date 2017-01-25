WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kuwait executes a prince and six others
Four men and three women were hanged. They included a member of the ruling Al Sabah family and five foreigners.
Kuwait executes a prince and six others
This file photo is from 2013, when Kuwait hanged three convicted murderers: a Pakistani, a Saudi and a stateless man in the last known mass execution in the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people, including a member of the ruling Al Sabah family, state news agency KUNA said.

The royal was identified as Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing his nephew, another prince, according to Kuwaiti newspapers. Observers said it appeared to be the first time a member of the Kuwaiti royal family was executed.

A Kuwaiti woman convicted of murder was also executed. She was found guilty of setting fire to a tent at her husband's wedding as he married a second wife and killing over 40 women and children.

Five foreigners were executed: three men and two women from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Philippines who were convicted of offences that included murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

Wednesday's executions were the first in Kuwait since 2013 and come amid a rise in the use of the death penalty throughout the Gulf, according to human rights group Reprieve.

A few days ago, Bahrain, another Gulf kingdom, carried out its first executions since 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us