Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday opened the Women's Education Centre in Madagascar. The First Lady was travelling with her husband, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who led a Turkish delegation on a five-day visit to three African countries.

The centre was funded and financed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to support women's education in Africa.

"Despite the distance between our respective countries, our hearts are one and united. Turkey is the home of brotherhood for Africa. It is a responsibility of brotherhood for us to support Africa's development efforts," Mrs Erdogan said at the opening ceremony.

The centre will run courses for women in information technology, horticulture, cooking, embroidery and needlecraft.

Handmade products made by the women who train at the centre will be sold in Turkey at the African Handicrafts Market and Culture House in Ankara. All revenue will go to Madagascar.