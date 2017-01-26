Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional powers.

Barrow stepped off the plane with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as he flew in from neighbouring Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15.

Barrow won presidential elections in December. But Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than two decades, ignored multiple deadlines to step down even West African armies entered the country to support Barrow.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah gives more details