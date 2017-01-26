WORLD
1 MIN READ
Barrow returns home as Gambia turns new page
Adama Barrow was forced take oath at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal last week, while his predecessor Yahya Jammeh refused to step down.
Barrow returns home as Gambia turns new page
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Banjul to welcome home their new President Adama Barrow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional powers.

Barrow stepped off the plane with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as he flew in from neighbouring Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15.

Barrow won presidential elections in December. But Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than two decades, ignored multiple deadlines to step down even West African armies entered the country to support Barrow.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah gives more details

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us