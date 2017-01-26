POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Williams sisters face off in Australian Open final
Serena Williams and her sister Venus own this year's Australian Open tennis tournament. The only question is who will win?
Serena Williams during her singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Serena Williams and big sister Venus face off on Saturday for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final after the two American tennis players sailed through their semi finals in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne.

Serena zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title after she ended the fairytale run of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open on Thursday with a crushing 6-2 6-1 win.

Serena, a six-times Melbourne Park champion, wrapped up the match when the 79th-ranked Croatian Lucic-Baroni slammed a shot into the net, the American reaching her 29th grand slam final.

Venus earlier dropped a set but then dismantled fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 to reach the final. At 36 she is the oldest Australian Open finalist in the professional era.

"She's my toughest opponent, no one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has," 35-year-old Serena said of the match-up.

When they face off on Saturday, it will be the sisters' first grand slam final since Wimbledon in 2009, which Serena won in two sets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
