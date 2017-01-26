Serena Williams and big sister Venus face off on Saturday for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final after the two American tennis players sailed through their semi finals in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne.

Serena zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title after she ended the fairytale run of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open on Thursday with a crushing 6-2 6-1 win.

Serena, a six-times Melbourne Park champion, wrapped up the match when the 79th-ranked Croatian Lucic-Baroni slammed a shot into the net, the American reaching her 29th grand slam final.

Venus earlier dropped a set but then dismantled fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 to reach the final. At 36 she is the oldest Australian Open finalist in the professional era.

"She's my toughest opponent, no one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has," 35-year-old Serena said of the match-up.

When they face off on Saturday, it will be the sisters' first grand slam final since Wimbledon in 2009, which Serena won in two sets.