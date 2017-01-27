WORLD
War of words over border wall payment between US and Mexico intensifies
Mexico's foreign minister says household goods and groceries would be 20 percent more expensive for Americans, if the US government keeps demanding that Mexico pays to strengthen the border between the two countries.
Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California, US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

The US and Mexico's war of words over who should pay for a wall along the border between the countries is intensifying.

Mexico's foreign minister says household goods and groceries would be 20 percent more expensive for Americans, if the new US government keeps demanding that Mexico pays to strengthen the long border between the two countries.

Before he became president, Donald Trump campaigned vigorously for a new barrier to be built along the southern border, and that Mexico would pay for it.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

"Mexico has taken advantage of US, must change, now!"

US President Donald Trump kept up his criticism of Mexico on Friday saying the United States' southern neighbour had taken advantage of the US long enough, and demanded that "Massive trade deficits and little help on the very weak border must change NOW!"

Trump's statement, posted on Twitter, follows a suggestion from the White House on Thursday that Washington could impose a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a border wall, sending the peso tumbling and deepening a crisis between the two nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
