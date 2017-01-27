Police in western Turkey have arrested eleven suspected Daesh members who they believe are linked to the deadly New Year's day attack on an Istanbul nightclub, a police official said on Thursday.

All eleven are women and foreigners, the official told Anadolu Agency.

Police said the eleven had fake passports, false Syrian identities and were planning terror attacks on the western coastal tourist hub of Izmir.

The women were among twenty-one suspects detained on January 4 in Izmir by counter-terrorism officers.

The other ten male detainees are still under investigation.

Authorities believe all 21 suspects are linked to Abdulgadir Masharipov, who is accused of carrying out the New Year's day massacre that killed at least 39 people.

Police say Masharipov has admitted to carrying out the nightclub attack. He was arrested last week in Istanbul.