TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Suspected Daesh detainees arrested over Istanbul nightclub attack
Police in western Turkey have arrested eleven women, accusing the detainees of being Daesh members and linked to the deadly New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub in which at least 39 people died.
Suspected Daesh detainees arrested over Istanbul nightclub attack
Police on guard outside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul following the New Year's day attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Police in western Turkey have arrested eleven suspected Daesh members who they believe are linked to the deadly New Year's day attack on an Istanbul nightclub, a police official said on Thursday.

All eleven are women and foreigners, the official told Anadolu Agency.

Police said the eleven had fake passports, false Syrian identities and were planning terror attacks on the western coastal tourist hub of Izmir.

The women were among twenty-one suspects detained on January 4 in Izmir by counter-terrorism officers.

The other ten male detainees are still under investigation.

Authorities believe all 21 suspects are linked to Abdulgadir Masharipov, who is accused of carrying out the New Year's day massacre that killed at least 39 people.

Police say Masharipov has admitted to carrying out the nightclub attack. He was arrested last week in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us