WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya, al Shabaab dispute Somalia base attack
The militant group attacked a Kenyan army base early on Friday, claiming it killed at least sixty-six soldiers. Kenya disputes the claim, saying scores of militants were killed.
Kenya, al Shabaab dispute Somalia base attack
Kenyan soldiers serve with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) where al Shabaab (flag on the wall in background) has been launching attacks in recent years. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

The Kenyan army and al Shabaab dispute what happened when the militant group attacked a Kenyan military base in Somalia on Friday morning.

Al Shabaab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base. Kenya's army dismissed the claim and said "scores" of militants were killed.

A spokesman for al Shabaab said its fighters killed at least 66 Kenyans at the base in the southern town of Kulbiyow near the Kenyan border. Al Shabaab said it lost fighters but did not give numbers.

Kenyan military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna denied the claim that al Shabaab had killed dozens of soldiers but did not give any casualty figures.

In a statement, he said al Shabaab attackers used a vehicle packed with explosives to try to blast their way into the camp of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). "KDF soldiers repulsed the terrorists, killing scores," he said.

Njuguna said the attack was launched around dawn on Friday.

In January 2016, al Shabaab said it had killed more than 100 Kenyan soldiers in El Adde, a Somali camp near the border with Kenya. The military never gave details of casualties, but Kenya media reports suggested a toll of that magnitude. AMISON has been a frequent target of al Shabaab.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us