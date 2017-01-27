BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
German prosecutors investigating former Volkswagen CEO for fraud
The number of people accused in connection with the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal has risen to 37 from 21.
German prosecutors investigating former Volkswagen CEO for fraud
Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn is already being investigated over possible market manipulation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

German prosecutors said on Friday that they are investigating Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud, looking into when he first knew that the carmaker was rigging diesel emissions tests.

It is the second investigation into Winterkorn's role in the scandal by prosecutors in the German town of Braunschweig near Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters.

Winterkorn is already being investigated over possible market manipulation.

In September 2015, VW admitted that it had used software to reduce emissions levels when cars were being tested in the US. This wiped billions of euros from VW's market value and forced Winterkorn to resign.

US investigators and German media have alleged that VW executives knew of the scandal as far back as July 2015, but decided to say nothing.

Appearing before German lawmakers last week, Winterkorn said he did not have knowledge of the cheating prior to VW's official admission.

However, investigators said on Friday they have sufficient evidence indicating that Winterkorn may have been aware of the situation earlier than he has let on.

They also said 28 homes and offices have been searched as part of the investigation this week and the number of people accused in connection with the "dieselgate" emissions scandal had risen to 37 from 21.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us