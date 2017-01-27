WORLD
UN cuts food rations to displaced Iraqis over shortage of funds
The 50 percent cuts in monthly rations affect over 1.4 million people across Iraq, according to the spokesperson for the UN's World Food Programme, Inger Marie Vennize.
Displaced people who fled the clashes receive aid in northern Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it had halved the food rations distributed to 1.4 million Iraqis displaced in the war against Daesh because of delays in payments of funds from donor states.

"This year somehow we are receiving commitments from donors a little bit late, we are talking with donors but we don't have enough money as of yet," said spokesperson for the UN agency Inger Marie Vennize.

"We have had to reduce (the rations) as of this month."

The WFP is talking to the US - its biggest donor - Germany, Japan and others to secure funds to restore full rations, she added.

"The 50 percent cuts in monthly rations affect over 1.4 million people across Iraq," Vennize said.

The impact is already being felt in camps east of Mosul, the northern city controlled in part by Daesh.

About 160,000 people have been displaced since the military campaign to recapture Mosul from Daesh was launched in October.

"They gave us a good amount of food in the beginning, but now they have reduced it," said Omar Shukri Mahmoud at the Hassan Sham camp.

"They are giving an entire family the food supply of one person ... And there is no work at all ... we want to go back home," he added.

"We are a big family and this ration is not going to be enough," said 39-year-old Safa Shaker, who has a family of 11.

"We escaped from Daesh in order to have a chance to live and now we came here and they have cut the aid. How are we supposed to live?" she said as she cooked for the family.

About three million people have been displaced from their homes in Iraq since 2014, when Daesh took over large areas of the country.

SOURCE:Reuters
