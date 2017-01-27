WORLD
ICC says it won't change the way it works despite criticism
Three African countries are in the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, accusing it of bias against Africa. Critics says countries like the Philippines should also be under scrutiny.
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

The International Criminal Court (ICC) continues to face criticism from many African countries. They accuse the court of unfairly focusing on the continent.

Three African countries are now in the process of withdrawing from the ICC, but the court says it won't change the way it works.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says the court has opened preliminary investigations into alleged atrocities in Georgia, Ukraine, Colombia, Palestine, Iraq and Afghanistan.

But one country critics says should be under scrutiny is the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte has openly boasted of killing alleged drug traffickers. Bensouda has said his claims are "concerning."

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek in Brussels spoke to Bensouda and his this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
