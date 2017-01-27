WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hungary says EU's sanctions against Russia are ‘useless'
Hungary, a member of NATO and the EU, enjoys good terms with Russia.
Hungary says EU's sanctions against Russia are ‘useless'
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gestures during an interview in Budapest, Hungary, January 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday the EU's sanctions against Russia were ineffective and should be scrapped.

"Hungary's position on the sanctions is that (they are) useless," Szijjarto said in an interview just days ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Budapest to discuss closer energy ties.

Hungary, a member of NATO and the EU, has remained on good terms with Russia following the sanctions imposed on it due to its annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and its subsequent involvement in the separatist conflict in Ukraine.

He estimated Hungary had lost export opportunities worth $6.5 billion since EU's sanctions were imposed in 2014.

"Should we be happy with Russia's economy declining? No, we regret that," he said, adding that Budapest did not view Moscow as a threat.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has in the past criticised the sanctions, and his overall relations with EU authorities have been less than smooth, with Budapest notably defying Brussels over the latter's attempt to introduce a quota system for hosting refugees.

Szijjarto said the sanctions had also damaged the wider European economy and failed politically as they had not persuaded Russia to honour the four-power Minsk agreement to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"I don't see Russia as a threat on Hungary. I understand and respect that our Polish friends, Baltic friends have another position on that ... Russia would not attack any NATO member state. I don't think it would be in Russia's interest."

TRT World'sDana Lewis has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us