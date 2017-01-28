UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said.

A day after meeting US President Donald Trump, May will travel to Ankara to launch a joint working group to prepare the ground for a new trade relationship after Brexit.

Her spokeswoman said May and Erdogan would discuss two key themes,

"[They] will be discussing a new trade relationship following the UK's exit from the EU," and "they are expected to agree to ... a strategic security partnership."

May's government is keen to start laying the groundwork for trade agreements for when Britain leaves the European Union - a process that will take at least two years after triggering the formal divorce talks by the end of March.

The United Kingdom was the second-largest destination for Turkish exports in 2015, buying $10.6 billion in goods, according to IMF trade data. Only Germany imports more from Turkey.