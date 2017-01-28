TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, May to discuss trade and security
Prime Minister May's spokeswoman says both countries are expected to agree to a 'strategic security partnership.'
Erdogan, May to discuss trade and security
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 24, 2017 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said.

A day after meeting US President Donald Trump, May will travel to Ankara to launch a joint working group to prepare the ground for a new trade relationship after Brexit.

Her spokeswoman said May and Erdogan would discuss two key themes,

"[They] will be discussing a new trade relationship following the UK's exit from the EU," and "they are expected to agree to ... a strategic security partnership."

May's government is keen to start laying the groundwork for trade agreements for when Britain leaves the European Union - a process that will take at least two years after triggering the formal divorce talks by the end of March.

The United Kingdom was the second-largest destination for Turkish exports in 2015, buying $10.6 billion in goods, according to IMF trade data. Only Germany imports more from Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us