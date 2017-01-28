WORLD
Heavy rains kill at least four people and displace thousands in Peru
A State of emergency has been issued in four regions as flooding worsens.
Vehicles are affected by massive landslides and floods in the Arequipa region of Peru. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Peru killed at least four people and displaced thousands of families, authorities said on Friday.

The National Civil Defense Institute said that three passengers drowned when their car was caught in a mudslide in the southern Arequipa region.

A woman was crushed after a wall of her house collapsed in the southeastern region of Huancavelica.

Peruvian Prime Minister Fernando Zavala declared a state of emergency in four regions on Friday.

A total of 11,389 families have been affected by the disaster over recent weeks, according to the institute.

Floods have also lashed neighbouring Chile and Bolivia.

The authorities expect more heavy rains in the coming weeks.

