CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Legendary British actor John Hurt dies aged 77
The two-time Oscar-nominated actor had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades.
Legendary British actor John Hurt dies aged 77
Hurt breathed his last after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Alien," has died after a protracted illness at the age of 77.

He breathed his last after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hurt had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades. Hurt was a native of Derbyshire in England.

The actor revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

Hurt said at the time of his cancer diagnosis that he intended to continue working.

He most recently starred in the Sundance TV crime series "The Last Panthers" and in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie," playing a priest who consoled the newly widowed wife of slain US President John F. Kennedy.

He earned greater acclaim, and an Oscar nomination as best lead actor, for his portrayal of John Merrick in "The Elephant Man." With his face obscured behind the character's deformity, Hurt's performance rested largely on the expression of the actor's signature raspy voice.

Those two roles won him Britain's top film award, the BAFTA. He was bestowed an honorary BAFTA in 2012 for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Hurt also played a key role in the original 1979 sci-fi thriller "Alien." His character, Kane, became the first member of a space merchant vessel crew to fall victim to a fearsome life form, encountered on a distant moon, when a deadly parasitic creature burst from his chest.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us