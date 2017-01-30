Global reactions continue three days after US President Donald Trump instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the US refugee program.

Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta and Tehran spoke out against Trump's order.

Britain

The executive order is a highly controversial policy, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday.

"This is, of course, a highly controversial policy, which has caused unease and, I repeat, this is not an approach that this government would take," Johnson said.

Yet, Johnson defended Trump's visit to the UK. "It is totally right that the incoming president of our closest and most important ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit, and that is supported by this government."

The foreign secretary made this statement after over 1.4 million people in Britain signed a petition in a grassroots backlash against Trump's immigration policies.

TRT World reports.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Monday in Tehran, Iran that it would be "common sense" for Trump to scrap a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

The measure was "unacceptable and very punishing for those concerned," he told members of the French community and media gathered at the ambassador's residence in Tehran.

UN refugee agency

The UN refugee agency was "alarmed" by the consequences of the order barring refugee arrivals, describing those targeted as "anxious, confused and heartbroken."

"This week alone, over 800 refugees were set to make America their new home," the Geneva-based UNHCR said in a statement.

Iraq

The Iraqi parliament approved a "reciprocity measure" to prevent Americans from entering Iraq.

Lawmakers Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun said the decision is binding for the government. Both say the decision was passed by majority votes in favour but couldn't offer specific numbers. No further details were available on the wording of the parliament decision.

It was also not immediately clear who the ban will apply to — American military personnel, non-government and aid workers, oil companies and other Americans doing business in Iraq.

It was also not known if and how the Iraqi measure would affect cooperation in the fight against Daesh in Mosul.

European Union

The EU will not discriminate on the basis of race, nationality or religion. Not only when it comes to asylum or when it comes to any of our policies, said Margaritis Schinas, the spokesperson for the European Commission.

Schinas was briefing the press about European Union's investigation into whether Trump's ban on the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries it would affect Europeans.

Schinas said the bloc was getting "conflicting input" on whether the ban would affect EU citizens with dual nationality from the countries affected.

The EU Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator also issued a statement, calling Trump a threat to the EU.

OIC

"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists," the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said in a statement on its website.

The global body, comprising 57 member states, includes the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Trump has been accused of excluding countries from his list based on his business interests.

The United Nations human rights chief Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein, who rarely communicates on Twitter, said:

Israel

The White House on Monday said President Donald Trump will host Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 15.

Trump has moved quickly to embrace the Israeli prime minister and the pair spoke by telephone on Sunday.

While Netanyahu has not made any official comments on the travel ban, Israel protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday to condemn Trump's immigration ban.