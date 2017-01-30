Confusion continued on Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Officials at the airport said they had stopped "dozens" of people from travelling on Sunday, due to the ban. A TRT World reporter at the airport on Monday spoke to passengers who had been denied access to their flights.

US President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travellers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for the next 90 days.

Turkey is geographically near the seven, and a major transport hub for the region. Istanbul's airports are often used by travellers from the Middle East heading to Europe or the United States.

TRT World'sSandra Gathmann reports from Istanbul Ataturk Airport.